Welcome to Wantage

Township Reorganization Meeting

Warning: Do Not Do Business With Unlicensed Peddlers

Library Homebound Services

E-mail Address Dedicated to Recycling Facility Concerns

Concerns about ATVs and Dirt Bikes

Trimming Trees/Bushes on Public Rights of Way

Do Not Do Business with Unlicensed Peddlers

Avoid Phone Scams

Redevelopment Plan

PDF 8.5 MB

How Does Wantage Township Inform Citizens About Emergencies And Other Important Public Notifications?

Ongoing Points of Interest

Is my property in a flood zone?

Where is my polling place for voting on election day?

Are there wetlands on my property?

How can I keep track of County road and bridge closures?

Where are Dedicated Open Space properties in my town?

Where are Farmland Preserved Properties located in my town?

The 2017 reorganization meeting of the Mayor and Committee will be held on January 5 at 7 p.m. The regular meeting of the Mayor and Committee will be held after the reorganization meeting.

We received a report of an individual attempting to sell meat from a white truck or van to a Wantage citizen in Lake Neepaulin.Such efforts to sell food items—or other services—door-to-door turn up in Wantage every so often. This type of solicitation is usually presented by the person saying that he has "completed his deliveries for the day" and had some extra inventory, and he wants to know if you want to buy it at a discount.While the purchase of products through the Internet represents a valid and private business transaction, the act of knocking on someone's door in Wantage Township and offering to sell something to the resident that he or she did not order represents an act of peddling.If anyone knocks on your door and offers to sell you something, ask to see his (or her) Peddler's Permit. If he/she does not have a Wantage Township Peddler Permit, this individual has not paid his/her fees to Wantage; he/she may not be registered with the State of New Jersey for Sales Tax compliance; he/she has not obtained a Food Handling Permit, so there is no protection for you regarding the safety of the food sold to you; and this person is taking commerce away from the legitimate Wantage Township businesses and farmers who pay their taxes in Wantage and rely on us to stay in business.Please remember that you are not obliged to open your door to an unknown person, and you should act with caution whenever someone offers to sell you food, repave your driveway, clean your gutters, or any other service which you have not requested. If this person is a legitimate business person, he/she will be willing to leave you with his/her contact information or send it to you in the mail and do business with you another day, if you choose to contact him/her. Do not accept suggestions of "good deals if you act now." Any such representations should raise a yellow flag of caution. If the offer seems too good to be true, then it probably is.Suspicious activity involving the offering of such services should be reported to the police.

When someone is ill or homebound, a good book can be a great comfort. The Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library are pleased to offer two free services to members of the Sussex-Wantage community.

In response to a request from Wantage Township, RER Supply has created a dedicated E-mail address for members of the public who wish to report a concern regarding the presence of odors being generated from its Route 23 Recycling facility, and/or any other concerns.

Complaints continue to be received from residents in various areas of the Township about illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads and other people's private property. It is important for the message to be carried: Individuals violating this law will be prosecuted. If youths are involved, their parents will be held accountable. PLEASE! It is a matter of safety. It is a matter of courtesy. And IT IS A MATTER OF THE LAW. Keep ATV's and Dirt Bikes off public roads and property, and off the private property of people who have not given you permission for the use of their property.

From time to time, the Township must trim hedges, bushes, tree branches, shrubbery and other forms of landscaping planted along the public right of way. If you have trees or bushes planted along the public right of way, and you do not want the Township to trim them, for fear that we may damage the plant or tree, please contact the Administrator's office at 973-875-7192. We will have a member of the Public Works Department come out and explain our needs, and if it is necessary to improve sight distance, we will allow you the opportunity to trim and prune the plants yourself, in a way that you find acceptable and will at the same time meet the needs of the public for safety along the roads. Please work with us on this issue! If we do not hear from you, and the public's safety is being compromised by sight distance problems, we will take appropriate action to prune and trim the branches and shrubs. Take a pro-active stance now to protect your curb-side landscaping, if you think this will be a problem or issue for you.

A preliminary investigation regarding the designation of a proposed area in need of redevelopment known as the Route 23 Redevelopment Area.

We at Wantage Town Hall often are asked the following questions, being on-going points of information the general public is interested in knowing:
Is my property in a flood zone?
Where is my polling place for voting on election day?
Are there wetlands on my property?
How can I keep track of County road and bridge closures?
Where are Dedicated Open Space properties in my town?
Where are Farmland Preserved Properties located in my town?

This and other information is available through the County of Sussex, by using the following link: http://sussex.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html We always welcome your phone calls, but in some cases, the local government is not in a position to have the data or information you are seeking. In those situations, we would direct you to search the above resource. Try out the above link, and keep it handy for the future in case you have questions on these topics. We hope this is helpful to you!

Continued best regards,

Wantage Township Mayor & Committee

